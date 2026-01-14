QR code-based footwear management system launched

Tirumala: In yet another innovative move, the TTD has introduced QR code–based footwear management counters in Tirumala on the lines of luggage counters.

The TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated the newly established QR code based footwear counter on Tuesday morning at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex(MTVAC) in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Additional EO said that TTD has successfully implemented an advanced QR code based footwear management system to provide a permanent solution to the long standing problem faced by pilgrims regarding footwear management on Tirumala hill.

He said the system was first introduced as a pilot project at Vaikuntha Queue Complex–2, and after receiving an immense response, eight counters have now been set up at various locations in Tirumala.

Under this system, when a pilgrim deposits the footwear at the counter, they will be issued a QR code generated slip.

The slip contains complete details such as the number of footwear items, size, rack number, box number, and storage location.

When pilgrims return and scan the slip, the exact location of their footwear is displayed, enabling quick and hassle-free retrieval within a very short time.

The Additional EO stated that with the implementation of this system, about 99 per cent of pilgrims are now able to collect their footwear, whereas earlier around 70 to 80 per cent of pilgrims used to leave their footwear behind due to piles of mixed-up footwear.

He said this innovative project is being fully implemented by Coromandel International Limited as part of its CSR initiative.

In terms of pilgrim convenience and cleanliness of Tirumala, this system stands out as one of the best practices in temple administration in the country, he added.

He also appealed to pilgrims not to leave their footwear indiscriminately at any place, but to deposit them only at the designated counters, which will help in maintaining the cleanliness and protecting the sanctity of Tirumala.

Coromandel International Limited Senior Vice President Dr. K. Satyanarayana and other TTD officials were present on the occasion.