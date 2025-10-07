Quality and transparency key in grievance redressal: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad directed all departmental officials to resolve public grievances with quality, transparency, and within a stipulated time frame, ensuring that applicants are fully satisfied with the outcomes.

He stressed that negligence towards applicants’ problems will not be tolerated.

The Collector chaired the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the Collectorate on Monday. Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, In-charge DRO Suryanarayana Reddy, SDC Ramasubbiah, and Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna also participated, receiving petitions from citizens.

Addressing the officials, Collector Shyam Prasad instructed that all petitions must be thoroughly examined at the field level, investigated transparently, and resolved without delay.

He emphasized that there should be no backlog beyond SLA (Service Level Agreement) deadlines and no unnecessary reopening of cases.

The focus, he reiterated, must be on delivering solutions that bring satisfaction to petitioners. During the programme, citizens from across the district submitted applications on issues such as land disputes, ration cards, housing plots, and pensions.

Among the notable petitions: G Subrahmanyam of Shapuram village, Ruddum mandal, requested a duplicate passbook for his land.

V Anjaneyulu of Penukonda mandal sought issuance of land ownership documents. D Subbarayudu of Dharmavaram appealed for sanction of a disability pension.

A total of 205 petitions were received during the session. The Collector endorsed them to the respective departments, instructing officials to take appropriate action and ensure timely resolutions.