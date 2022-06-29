Quality is mandatory for MGNREGS works

Srikakulam: District Water resources Management Agency (DWMA) Project Director (PD), M Roja Rani on Tuesday said quality is mandatory for the works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). DWMA is the nodal agency for implementation and supervision of works under the MGNREGS at district level.

She inspected silt removing and tank bund works here and other villages in Gara mandal. She asked the Technical Assistant (TA) field staff to supervise works regularly. All the

works under the MGNREGS should be completed as per guidelines. After the completion of tank bunds strengthening works plantation should be taken up on brisk pace and it should be finished before rainy season, She added.