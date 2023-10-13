Quality medical care made possible in AP

Visakhapatnam: The state government has initiated ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ programme with an aim to provide better and quality medical care to every individual in the state free of cost, said district special officer and commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) P Koteswara Rao.

Paying a surprise visit on Thursday at Maddilapalem CMR School, he examined the facilities and medical services provided for the people. Around 1,300 people have registered in the camp and 60 types of medical tests like BP, sugar, eye check-up, dental related were conducted.

Among other facilities, the CDMA enquired about the helpdesk, spot registration, case sheet counter, doctor allotment and medicine counter at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Koteswara Rao said that these camps would be made available from September 30 to November 15 and appealed to people to avail the opportunity and take advantage of the medical services offered.

Secretariat staff will take out a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the medical services provided in the medical camps.

Further, the CDMA said the state government has set up camps with an intention of providing corporate-level healthcare service to the poor. Later, the report cards and medicines were delivered to patients who underwent treatment at the camp. The authorities were directed to provide infrastructure to the people who came for medical services in this programme. Additional commissioners Y Srinivasa Rao, V Sanyasi Rao, chief medical officer Naresh Kumar and biologist Sambamurthy participated in this programme.