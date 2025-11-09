Quantum computer coming to Amaravati: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Saturday that the much-anticipated quantum computer destined for Amaravati is ready for shipment, highlighting his administration’s commitment to positioning the capital as a center of technological excellence.

For the unversed, the Andhra Pradesh government approved in September a proposal from IBM to install a 133-qubit, 5K-gate quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC). This decision was formally endorsed by the State Quantum Mission, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The quantum computer will be installed in a 2,000 sq ft facility as part of a four-year agreement.

IBM will provide the computer at no capital cost to the government, with the state furnishing the facility and covering power and cooling expenses. The AQCC board secured 365 hours of free annual computing time for state academic and government institutions, which is an increase from IBM’s initial offer. A rental charge of ₹30 per sq ft was fixed for the facility.

The AQCC was established to institutionalize a “Quantum Valley” in Amaravati, for which 50 acres were allotted to serve as a hub for quantum research and deep technology applications. The initiative aims to foster an ecosystem that benefits universities, research institutions, startups, and industries.

Reports indicate the AQCC has a goal to instal an IBM Quantum System Two and test 100 quantum algorithms by January 1, 2026.

In a separate initiative, the government also approved the installation of a quantum computer from the startup QpiAI in the state, demonstrating a multi-faceted approach to quantum infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Naidu mentioned that the final stage before deployment is the shipment process and said that his government will take every measure to ensure timely delivery. “Minister Nara Lokesh is actively overseeing the investment process. The quantum computer is ready, only shipment remains. We will ensure it reaches Amaravati within the deadline”, the Chief Minister said.

Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is entering a new phase of growth where advanced technologies and private investments will define its economic trajectory. He said the upcoming CII Partnership Summit, scheduled in Visakhapatnam during November 14–15, will serve as a major catalyst for industrial expansion. “This summit will not just be ceremonial. It will be constructive, featuring presentations, exhibitions, and execution agreements,” he said, adding that the event will reinforce Andhra’s emerging brand image in global investment circles.

According to Naidu, Amaravati’s growing reputation as a hub for large-scale events and innovation is comparable to Hyderabad’s momentum in its early years. “The government is promoting major public events, including Thaman musical night, Vijayawada Utsav, and now legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja’s concert are not just entertainment. They symbolize the vibrancy of a resurgent Andhra,” he said. Naidu pointed to the recent investment by Telangana-based Premier Energies in Naidupeta as evidence of investor confidence returning to the state.

Addressing governance, Naidu emphasized a renewed push for transparency and administrative reforms. “We are taking comprehensive steps to eliminate corruption. All pending revenue issues, many of which were complicated under the previous regime, will be resolved soon. Decisions on lands under Section 22A will also be finalized shortly,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed MPs, Ministers and MLAs to intensify their public engagement through the Prajavedika grievance redressal program, which requires them to receive and act upon petitions weekly.