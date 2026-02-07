‘Quantum tech to shape next-gen intelligence’

Agiripalli (Krishna district): Emphasisingthat quantum technologies will redefine the future of computing and intelligence, Prof K Chidananda Gowda, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, the chief guest, said that India has identified quantum technology as a priority area under the National Quantum Mission with substantial funding support from the Government of India.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day international conference on ‘Quantum AI and Deep-Tech Innovations for Next-Gen Intelligence’, jointly organised by Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NRI Institute of Technology, Agiripalli, and Department of Computer Science, Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada.

The conference was inaugurated on Friday under VAANI Scheme of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.

Prof Chidananda Gowda lauded the organisers for choosing quantum technology as the focal theme, describing it as a timely and forward-looking initiative. He stressed the responsibility of academic institutions in nurturing deep-tech innovations among students and researchers, and observed that next-generation intelligence, driven by predictive technologies and advanced analytics, is steadily moving beyond traditional artificial intelligence.

The conference received 52 research paper submissions from 38 educational institutions across different states of India, with 128 faculty members and postgraduate students participating.

A unique feature of the conference was the presentation of research papers in the Telugu language, promoting technical knowledge dissemination in a regional language.

All accepted papers were published free of cost as a Telugu book. The conference highlighted how quantum technologies and deep-tech innovations are enabling breakthroughs in areas such as computing, healthcare, climate science and cyber security, moving innovation beyond incremental improvements to fundamental advancements.

Dr R Venkata Rao, Chairman, NRI Institute of Technology; N Lalith Prasad, Convener, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences; Moturi Teja Sai, CEO, NRI Institute of Technology; Dr C Naga Bhaskar, Principal, NRI Institute of Technology; Dr Meka Ramesh, Principal, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences; Dr KV Sambasiva Rao, Conference Chairman; Dr D Sunitha, Conference Coordinator; and Dr TS Ravi Kiran, Conference Co-Chairman also participated.