10-month voyage: Indian Navy’s Sudarshini concludes Oman port call

Historic seafaring links between India and Oman were in focus as the Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded her first port call at Salalah, Oman, an official said on Sunday.

In a vibrant display of people-to-people connect, the sail training ship was open to visitors. More than 600 visitors, including schoolchildren, were provided a firsthand glimpse of the three-masted barque and were familiarised with the nuances of ocean sailing, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The visit, which concluded on Thursday, marked a key milestone in the ship’s ambitious 10-month trans-oceanic voyage, 'Lokayan 26', aimed at showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) across the globe.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini interacted with Captain Mohammad Al Ghailani, Southern Naval Area Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Captain Mohammad Al Mahari, Commanding Officer of Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al Moazer, said a statement.

The interactions highlighted historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reinforced the Bridges of Friendship between the two navies. Continuing the professional engagement, the ship also hosted officers from the Royal Navy of Oman for a guided tour of the ship.

INS Sudarshini now proceeds on her next leg of Lokayan 26, carrying forward India’s timeless seafaring legacy across the oceans. With sails set and spirits high, she continues to serve as a symbol of maritime excellence, friendship, and goodwill, said the statement.

Oman was the first international port as part of INS Sudarshini’s Lokayan 26 transoceanic journey. It set sail from Naval Base, Kochi, on January 20.

The sail training ship aims to cover a total distance of 22,000 nautical miles. The Lokayan-26 journey is meant for sailing training of Indian Navy cadets and to promote maritime goodwill across the world.

The ship was designed by a UK naval architect and built in Goa.