Live
- RJY aims to become the cleanest city in the State
- CS urges DISCOMS to be on high alert in pre monsoon season
- Top Budget Laptops Under ₹30,000 Perfect for Students and Online Learning
- India needs to focus more on international trade
- Light & sound show resumes at Samaleswari temple
- Two Maoist camps busted
- Prisha secures 98.2 pc in CBSE X
- 9 die in lightning strikes across State
- Travel safely in uncertain times
- A deep dive into risk management strategies for high-net-worth investors
‘Quantum Valley’ will ignite tech research, says Guv
Governor Abdul Nazeer takes part in JNTU-Anantapur’s convocation
Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said that the TDP-led NDA government's plans to set up a 'Quantum Valley' will position the State as a leading centre of quantum technology research and development in India. Addressing a convocation at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Anantapur, the Governor also noted that Andhra Pradesh government’s SwarnaAndhra-2047 (golden Andhra Pradesh) vision aligns with the national mission of 'Viksit Bharat'.
"The state government's plan to establish Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India's National Quantum Mission, will position the state as a leading centre for quantum technology research and development in India," said Nazeer.
According to the Governor, 'Viksit Bharat' will offer every citizen access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and a dignified life. To achieve this vision, several programmes like digital economy, renewable energy, start-ups, education, health, and skill development have been initiated with a participatory approach, encouraging citizens, students, youth, and all institutions to actively contribute towards this dream, he said. SwarnaAndhra-2047 vision aligned with the national mission of 'Viksit Bharat', he added.
He said the roadmap drawn up by the state government aims to achieve economic prosperity, technological advancement, social equality, and environmental sustainability by 2047. Meanwhile, JNTU Anantapur celebrated its 14th Convocation ceremony with grandeur. The Governor conferred a honorary doctorate on Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder of Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs Ltd.