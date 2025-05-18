‘Quantum Valley’ will ignite tech research, says Guv

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said that the TDP-led NDA government's plans to set up a 'Quantum Valley' will position the State as a leading centre of quantum technology research and development in India. Addressing a convocation at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Anantapur, the Governor also noted that Andhra Pradesh government’s SwarnaAndhra-2047 (golden Andhra Pradesh) vision aligns with the national mission of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The state government's plan to establish Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India's National Quantum Mission, will position the state as a leading centre for quantum technology research and development in India," said Nazeer.

According to the Governor, 'Viksit Bharat' will offer every citizen access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and a dignified life. To achieve this vision, several programmes like digital economy, renewable energy, start-ups, education, health, and skill development have been initiated with a participatory approach, encouraging citizens, students, youth, and all institutions to actively contribute towards this dream, he said. SwarnaAndhra-2047 vision aligned with the national mission of 'Viksit Bharat', he added.

He said the roadmap drawn up by the state government aims to achieve economic prosperity, technological advancement, social equality, and environmental sustainability by 2047. Meanwhile, JNTU Anantapur celebrated its 14th Convocation ceremony with grandeur. The Governor conferred a honorary doctorate on Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder of Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs Ltd.