R K Beach comes alive with Kite Festival

Visakhapatnam: The R K Beach Road in the city wore a festive look as hundreds of people from various walks of life thronged to take part in the Kite Festival organised on the occasion of Sankranti festivities.



Hosted by the local chapter of the Agarwal Mahasabha for the past 10 years in Visakhapatnam, the association drew people of various communities.

Wielding manja and holding colourful kites in varied shapes and sizes, people of all age groups headed to the Beach road to participate in the festival. The cool breeze and incessant humming of the waves provided a perfect setting for revellers to spend some quality time with their dear ones, engaging in their favourite activity. DJ Rajesh added to the entertainment quotient by rendering foot-tapping numbers. The association members said the festival aims at bonding over kite-flying while reviving old traditions. Mahasabha president Suresh Goel, secretary Manoj Goel and joint secretary Naresh Agarwal among others took part in the celebrations that concluded on Makara Sankranti.