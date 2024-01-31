Live
Race hots up in TDP for Dhone ticket
- Party constituency in-charge Dharmavaram Subba Reddy, KE and Kotla families are vying for the ticket
- Sources say Subba Reddy is not strong enough to take on sitting YSRCP MLA Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
- Observers feel that both KE and Kotla families will work for the party if K E Krishnamurthy’s brother Prabhkar is given ticket
Dhone (Nandyal): The race for Dhone Assembly constituency has intensified between the TDP in-charge Dharmavaram Subba Reddy, former deputy chief minister K E Krishnamurthy and Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy.
Subba Reddy is not so strong in this constituency as compared to Krishnamurthy or Surya Prakash Reddy. These two leaders had discussed the issue with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the recent public meeting ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ held at Pathikonda.
However, Naidu did not give any indication as to what was in store. The source has stated that if Naidu confirms the candidature of Dharmavaram Subba Reddy then the party would certainly lose the seat as it is not such easy task to take on sitting MLA and minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.
That could also have an adverse impact on the political careers of Kotla and KE. These two senior leaders would lose their significance in the constituency.
Naidu has almost declared KE Shyam Babu, son of KE Krishnamurthy as its party candidate to Pathikonda constituency. In the same family, the present MLC KE Prabhakar is also seeking ticket. Similarly, Kotla Sujathamma, wife of Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is being considered to Alur Assembly seat.
Apart from that, Kotla is asking for two more seats, Yemmiganur seat to his son, Kotla Raghavendra Reddy and MP seat to himself. According to political analysts, there is one possible way to solve the problem. Replacing Dharmavaram Subba Reddy with KE Prabhakar and considering MP ticket to Kotla would put an end to their demands.
If Prabhakar is given the ticket, then both leaders, Kotla and KE, would work together to defeat Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, they add.