'Rachha' movie unit members visit Suruchi Sweet House at Tapeswaram

‘Suruchi Sweet House’ owner Malli Babu felicitating cine director Sampat Nandi, producer Srinu and cameraman Soundar Rajan in Tapeswaram on Friday
‘Rachha’ movie director Sampat Nandi, producer Srinu and cameraman Soundar Rajan visited the Suruchi Sweet House at Tapeswaram on Friday.

The sweet house owner Malli Babu felicitated them with shawls and presented a kaja sweet prepared in his house.

Malli Babu said that many bigwigs are visiting the sweet house and has been in existence for seven decades.

