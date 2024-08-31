Radio Vishnu achieves Guinness world record

Bhimavaram:Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Principal of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, here on Friday announced that Radio Vishnu 90.4 CR, the community radio station of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, has achieved a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous radio play broadcast.

The broadcast lasted an impressive 72 hours, 30 minutes, and 30 seconds, with participation from 100 student radio jockeys from various institutions within the Sri Vishnu Educational Society, Bhimavaram Campus.

KV Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, unveiled the Guinness World Record certificate and commended the staff and students for their remarkable achievement. During his address, Vishnu Raju highlighted that Radio Vishnu 90.4, established in 2007, is Andhra Pradesh’s first education-focused, talk-based radio station. The station was created to offer students a platform to participate in diverse broadcasting programmes, helping them develop public speaking skills, personality development, debating abilities, problem-solving capacity and stress management techniques.

The event was attended by J Prasada Raju, Director (Admin), Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Director of Student Affairs & Administration, Dr IRK Raju, Principal of BV Raju College, Prasad Kaligotla, Programme Head of Radio Vishnu 90.4, and others.