RaGa forced Centre to approve caste census: Cong

Nandyal: Congress leaders in Nandyal performed a milk abhishekam to Rahul Gandhi’s portrait on Monday, celebrating the Central Government’s decision to conduct a caste census. The event, led by J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Nandyal Parliament DCC President and AICC member, highlighted Gandhi’s pivotal role in championing social justice.

“It is Rahul Gandhi’s tireless struggle that forced the Centre to announce caste census, crucial for ensuring fair representation for OBCs, who make up over 60% of the population,” Yadav said. He emphasized that accurate caste data is essential for equitable distribution of reservations in education, employment, and politics.

Welcoming the Cabinet’s decision, he demanded immediate implementation of the census, removal of the 50% reservation cap, creation of an OBC ministry, and introduction of reservations in the private sector.

He clarified that the caste census would benefit all communities by determining fair reservation quotas, including for Kamma, Reddy, Vaishya, Kapu, and Brahmin groups.

Senior Congress leaders Sheikh Razak Vali, Pathan Habib Khan, Balaswami, Zakir Hussain, and others participated in the event.