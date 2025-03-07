Raghavendra Swami’s 430th birth anniversary celebrated

Mantralayam (Kurnool district): The 430th birth anniversary of Sri Raghavendra Swami was celebrated with grandeur in Mantralayam on Thursday, under the leadership of Peethadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Teertha. The event was organised by Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, with the participation of mutt officials, priests, and thousands of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, Panchamrita Abhishekam was performed at the Moola Brindavana of Raghavendra Swami. Special pujas were conducted for the golden idol of the saint, which was placed on a golden throne. The idol was beautifully adorned with silk garments, followed by the offering of Mangalaharati.

Bhajan programme was organised by Nadahara Seva Samstha, Chen-nai, in which nearly 1,000 devotees participated.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Padma Shri awardee Pandit Kesari Rajayash Giri, senior mutt officials, Kaushik Krishna, Aprameya Achar, AAO Madhava Shetty, and managers Venkatesh Joshi and Suresh Konapur