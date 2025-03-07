  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Raghavendra Swami’s 430th birth anniversary celebrated

Raghavendra Swami’s 430th birth anniversary celebrated
x
Highlights

Mantralayam (Kurnool district): The 430th birth anniversary of Sri Raghavendra Swami was celebrated with grandeur in Mantralayam on Thursday, under...

Mantralayam (Kurnool district): The 430th birth anniversary of Sri Raghavendra Swami was celebrated with grandeur in Mantralayam on Thursday, under the leadership of Peethadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Teertha. The event was organised by Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, with the participation of mutt officials, priests, and thousands of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, Panchamrita Abhishekam was performed at the Moola Brindavana of Raghavendra Swami. Special pujas were conducted for the golden idol of the saint, which was placed on a golden throne. The idol was beautifully adorned with silk garments, followed by the offering of Mangalaharati.

Bhajan programme was organised by Nadahara Seva Samstha, Chen-nai, in which nearly 1,000 devotees participated.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Padma Shri awardee Pandit Kesari Rajayash Giri, senior mutt officials, Kaushik Krishna, Aprameya Achar, AAO Madhava Shetty, and managers Venkatesh Joshi and Suresh Konapur

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick