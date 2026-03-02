'Raghu' students excel in Sainik School entrance exam

Anantapur: LocalRaghu Sainik School students excelled in the Sainik School entrance exam.

The results were released on Saturday, said school directors Raghavendra and Guruprasad.

Students Mokshit Subramaniam secured 278, -Mohammad Anees 277, Jatin 278 marks and secured 8th, 9th and 14th ranks at the state level.

S Haji Kalam 258, M Gokul Nam Dareddy 257, KV Manjunath - 257, B Tanvisree 253, S. Kedar Raj 253, C Hem Vicyat -252, K Hitesh Kumar 251, Daivik Reddy 250, Satvik Sri N Reddy 250, Balaji Naidu 249, V Stephen Karthik 249, G Chandu 246, G Sindhu

School directors with talented students

245, J Tatavagna 244, G Rishi Kesh Chowdhury 243, U Charith Reddy 240, B Yashaud Raj 239, Y Mokshagna Teja 234, B Tej Kumar 233, Bhumika Reddy 233, G Pranavi 232, P Tejasri 230 scored marks.

They were congratulated by the school directors.