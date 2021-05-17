Raghurama Krishnam Raju arrest: Supreme Court to hear bail petition today

The Supreme Court will hear the bail petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Monday. Along with the Special Leave Petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju at 10.30 am today, another petition filed by his son will also come up for hearing in the Supreme Court today. Both petitions are on Monday's list of cases in the Supreme Court. A vacation bench of Justice Vineet Sharon and Justice BR Gawai will be hearing the case.

It is learnt that AP CBCID officials arrested MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju for making indecent remarks on the state government. The High Court, which heard the bail petition in the high court, directed him to go to the lower court while the district court remanded him for 12 days. It is learnt that in this context, the MP's lawyers filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, on the orders of High Court, the medical tests conducted by the board over the alleged assault on Raghurama, which ruled out any external injuries. The medical board has submitted the report to the High Court, which in turn ordered the CID to shift him to Ramesh hospital after he was taken to Guntur jail on Sunday.