Raghurama Krishnam Raju case: Supreme Court orders to conduct tests at Secunderabad Army hospital

The Supreme Court has issued sensational orders in the Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju case to shift him to Secunderabad Army Hospital for medical examination. The court said he is in judicial custody and ordered Telangana High Court to appoint judicial officer to oversee the medical examination. The Supreme Court ordered that the medical examination be videographed and submitted to the court in a sealed cover. The cost of medical examinations will be borne by the MP and his bail petition was also adjourned to Friday.



It is learnt that MP Raghuram was arrested by CID officials on Friday. Raghuram alleged that he was severely beaten by the police after his arrest. He said that his legs were swollen due to their injuries. With this, he underwent medical tests at Guntur GGH wherein doctors conducted tests and told the high court that there were no injuries on Raghurama's body. To this extent the medical experts read the report and heard it to the judges.



Doctors said Raghurama's health was stable and he did not have any health problems. They said his legs were swollen and his feet and soles had changed color, but no injuries were seen. All kinds of tests were done on Raghurama Raju and the results were all at normal levels. Doctors said he was being discharged with regular medications such as Pontop and Zincovit. However, Raghurama filed a petition in the Supreme Court on medical examinations. The Supreme Court gave key directions.

