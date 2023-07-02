  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Gannavaram today

To interact for about 10 minutes with APCC leaders at the airport before leaving for Khammam to attend a public meeting

Vijayawada: Senior Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Vijayawada airport located at Gannavaram at 4.40 pm on Sunday by a special flight from Delhi and will leave for Khammam in a helicopter to participate in a public meeting there.

The APCC leaders including the PCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju and other leaders will welcome Rahul Gandhi at the airport in Gannavaram. Rahul Gandhi will interact with Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders for 10 minutes and will leave for Khammam.

After attending the public meeting in Khammam he will return to Gannavaram by road at 8.30 pm on Sunday and will return to New Delhi by a special flight.

PCC president Rudraraju has appealed to the Congress workers to arrive at the airport to welcome Rahul Gandhi in the afternoon.

