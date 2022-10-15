Rahul receives warm welcome as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters AP

Anantapur: Amidst high hopes of the Congress staging a comeback at the Centre, the Bharat Jodo Yatra stormed into AP border with a large cavalcade of cars, motor bikes and hundreds walking along with the Congress star leader. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered into Andhra Pradesh at the AP- Karnataka border village D Hirehal from Rampuram village in Karnataka on Friday morning. The Congress leader was given a warm welcome by people from the border villages of both the States.

The Yatra passed through Hirehal, Obulapuram and Obulapuram check-post towards Bellary. Hundreds of party workers enthused by the good response shouted slogans like 'Rahul Gandhi-Desh Ki Netha' and 'Hope of the Nation.' Hundreds of party leaders and activists from Karnataka too participated.

The Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi kindled hopes of the party revival after its infamous defeat in Parliamentary elections in 2014. The Yatra which entered its 37th day in Rampuram village in Karnataka entered AP on Friday in Hirehal village at around 10 am. Rahul walked 7 km from Rampuram to reach AP border. APCC president and former minister S Sailajanath along with district party leaders welcomed Rahul Gandhi with garlands showering affection on the Congress leader.

Congress State leaders N Raghuveera Reddy, Kanumuri Bapiraju, Tulasi Reddy and several others gave a rousing welcome to Rahul as he stopped at a guest house in Hirehal after his 7-km walk. The Congress senior leaders discussed the party situation in the State and also Congress revival prospects. Leaders including Jairam Ramesh, JD Seelam and D K Sivakumar to participated in the discussions.

Rahul Gandhi resumed his Padayatra at around 4 pm from Hirehal and passed through Obulapuram and Obulapuram check-post and proceeded to Bellary in Karnataka State.An estimated 20,000 strong contingent participated in the Yatra from the two States. Police made elaborate security arrangements in view of Z category security status given to Rahul. SP Fakeerappa personally supervised security arrangements at the AP border village. More than 600 policemen and several police officers from the State participated. The Bharat Jodo Yatra once again brought together all the Congress leaders and rank and file of the party. It kindled hopes of party revival in AP State. Party workers believe that Rahul through his Yatra will bring back party to power at the Centre. In all Rahul walked 20 km from Rampuram to Bellary.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accompanied Rahul Gandhi from Rampura in Karnataka to the Andhra Pradesh border and at Jajirakallu.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra moved like a festive procession with all trappings of a massive Jatara, with an exclusive band leading it and 600 police personnel drawn from various parts of the district providing a wall-like shield on both sides. Large banners and festoons dotted the 8-km route from Jajirakallu to Obulapuram, before the Yatra re-entered Karnataka to move towards Bellary.