  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rail passengers can now avail hotel in Vizag

Rail passengers can now avail hotel in Vizag
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to provide a convenient and compact resting space for relaxation for passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has...

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to provide a convenient and compact resting space for relaxation for passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has set up a sleeping pod facility, also known as capsule hotel. The facility provided under non-fare revenue generation at Visakhapatnam railway station intends to cater to travellers who are in transit and need a decent space to rest before the next leg of journey.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra mentioned that there is a consistent demand for resting spaces and accommodation facilities in Visakhapatnam station. “The sleeping pods cater to a diverse range of passengers like those visiting for medical treatment, tourism, education, and employment purposes,” he mentioned.

In order to address this growing demand and ensure a comfortable stay and travel experience for the travellers in Visakhapatnam, Waltair Division has initiated this project on a pilot basis, following the model implemented in other metropolitan cities, the DRM said.

This facility is first of its kind in the ECoR zone provided, offering modern and budget-friendly accommodation facility for the passengers, he informed. Sri Mahalakshmi Agency secured the project in e-auction under PPP mode for five years. This facility is available to the passengers at platform No. 1, Gate No. 3, first floor of Visakhapatnam railway station. Currently, a total of 73 single beds and 15 double beds are available at the railway station. Of them, 18 beds for ladies are available in a dedicated hall with separate bathrooms and a dressing room. To avail the facility, passengers need to pay on an hourly basis.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick