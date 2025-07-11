Live
Rail passengers can now avail hotel in Vizag
Visakhapatnam: With an aim to provide a convenient and compact resting space for relaxation for passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has set up a sleeping pod facility, also known as capsule hotel. The facility provided under non-fare revenue generation at Visakhapatnam railway station intends to cater to travellers who are in transit and need a decent space to rest before the next leg of journey.
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra mentioned that there is a consistent demand for resting spaces and accommodation facilities in Visakhapatnam station. “The sleeping pods cater to a diverse range of passengers like those visiting for medical treatment, tourism, education, and employment purposes,” he mentioned.
In order to address this growing demand and ensure a comfortable stay and travel experience for the travellers in Visakhapatnam, Waltair Division has initiated this project on a pilot basis, following the model implemented in other metropolitan cities, the DRM said.
This facility is first of its kind in the ECoR zone provided, offering modern and budget-friendly accommodation facility for the passengers, he informed. Sri Mahalakshmi Agency secured the project in e-auction under PPP mode for five years. This facility is available to the passengers at platform No. 1, Gate No. 3, first floor of Visakhapatnam railway station. Currently, a total of 73 single beds and 15 double beds are available at the railway station. Of them, 18 beds for ladies are available in a dedicated hall with separate bathrooms and a dressing room. To avail the facility, passengers need to pay on an hourly basis.