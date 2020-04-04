Railway AC coaches to turn into Coronavirus isolation wards in West Godavari district

With the increase of Coronavirus positive cases, the Railway officials have prepared an action plan to tackle the situation by converting the AC coaches into the isolation wards.

Over the implementation of a national-wide lockdown, the railway services have come to a halt from March 23rd. With this, eight express trains were stopped at different railway stations across West Godavari district.

Shirdi Express, Hubli Express were stopped at Tadepalligudem railway station, Seshadri Express got halt at Nidadavole station, and other trains at Eluru, Bhimavaram, and Narasapuram stations. Now, the Railway officials are planning to shift the AC coaches to Kakinada and use the as Coronavitus isolation wards.

As the national-wide lockdown is going to end on April 14th, the Railway online reservation has started for the journeys from April 15th. Currently, only online booking is available and no counter reservation facility so that cancellations and repayments can be made easy if the lockdown gets entended, Officer said.