Railway doc helps a ‘pregy’ woman deliver a baby

Visakhapatnam: When a 24-year-old pregnant woman boarded Dharti Aaba SF Express, little did she expect that she would develop labour pain in the middle of her journey.

She was suffering from pre-eclampsia (gestational hypertension). The passenger reported severe abdominal pain during her travel. Her BP shot up and the foetal heart rate was abnormal too.

Upon arrival at Visakhapatnam station, she was immediately shifted to an ambulance stationed at Gate 1.

Under the expert care of Dr Bhashini Priyanka, divisional medical officer, Waltair Division and team, a normal delivery was successfully performed onboard the ambulance itself.

Both the mother and newborn were said to be stable and healthy.

Further treatment was provided at Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam and was monitored under the direct supervision of Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D Sharath Babu.

Later, they were shifted to King George Hospital for further medical management and observation.

The delivery of the baby occurred on November 27th night.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra commended the swift action of Dr Bhashini Priyanka and the team involved in handling the emergency situation with alertness.