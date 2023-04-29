Railway Kodur: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates new academic block at Horticulture varsity

Railway Kodur (Annamayya District) : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurated the newly-constructed academic block, boys and girls hostels built at a total cost of Rs 15 crore at Dr YSR Horticulture University in Railway Kodur mandal in Annamayya district on Friday.

Speaking the occasion, the Minister said that as part of initiatives to improve the living standards of farmers, the government has been encouraging Agriculture and Horticulture universities in a big way by allocating adequate funds.

He said that lakhs of farmers were getting benefited through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and securing quality seeds for different crops.

Lauding former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy for establishing Dr YSR Horticulture University, he said the university was playing a crucial role in producing quality seeds and supplying them to farmers.

He said that he would to get more funds for the development of university by taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

University Vice Chancellor Dr T Janakiram said the university was providing quality seeds and plants related to various crops. He. thanked the Chief Minister for extending support for all-round development of the university. Railway Kodur MLA Korumutla Srinivasulu also spoke.