Railway Minister inspects Wireless Colony

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Wireless Colony wherein South Coast Railway Zonal Railway headquarters was proposed. About Rs 106 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the proposed SCoR Zonal headquarters in the colony. The sanction for the construction work was received recently from the Railway Board.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station taken up at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers a day and will improve passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Roop Narayan Sunker along with Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received and warmly welcomed the Railway Minister and the Chairman at the Airport. The Minister was accompanied by the CEO and Chairman of Railway Board VK Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other officials from Railway Board and ECoR.