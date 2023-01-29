Railway PCCM inspects Rajahmundry station

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): South Central Railway Principal Chief Commercial Manager G John Prasad undertook an extensive inspection of Rajahmundry railway station on Sunday. Assistant Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division, Md Ali Khan had accompanied him.

John Prasad reviewed the passenger amenities available and inspected booking office, circulating area, catering stalls, and parcel office. He also checked the fuel tanks of two-wheelers booked by Express Trains at the parcel office. He instructed the officials to ensure thorough emptying of fuel tanks and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines while loading of such consignments.

He also interacted with the staff and enquired about the work environment and the problems encountered during daily work.

Later, PCCM inspected the working of ATVM machines and interacted with the ATVM facilitators engaged and asked about the volume of passengers they are dealing with daily.

He counselled the vendors to maintain proper hygiene and wearing of safety gear while serving food to the passengers. He also inspected Foot Over Bridges, lifts, water vending machines, and other essential passenger amenities available at the station.