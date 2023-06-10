  • Menu
Railway technical wagon catches fire in Eluru

Eluru: A railway technical wagon caught fire in Eluru railways station on Saturday evening, About 50% of the train was totally damage in the fire. Timely action by railway staff and fire brigade helped in avoiding any casualties.

The railway technical wagon is used for repair or railway track and is fully equipped with stove cooking materials including oil. Sources said that it appears that some oil must have spilled while the coach was on it journey.

The coach was stationed at one of the platforms when the staff of the coach noticed smoke and informed the station officials. Immediately, the coach was removed from the platform and fire brigade was informed. However, since oil had caught fire, the intensity was high and over 50% of the coach got burnt.

