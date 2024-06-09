Railway ticket checking staff to wear body cams

Visakhapatnam : In a move to enhance passenger safety, Indian Railways introduced body-worn cameras for ticket checking staff.

As part of the endeavour, divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad distributed body worn cameras to the ticket checking staff of the Waltair division.

Aimed at leveraging technological advancement to ensure transparency, accountability and safety across its network, railways implemented the initiative to enhance the ticket checking process both on trains and at stations and address complaints effectively. By equipping ticket checking staff with body-worn cameras, the objective is to significantly reduce violence and discrepancies during ticket inspections.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said, “The introduction of body-worn cameras for our ticket checking staff marks a significant step towards our mission to maintain transparency and professionalism. The initiative not only serves to enhance passenger safety but also safeguards the reputation of the staff.”

The body-worn cameras will serve as a valuable tool in preventing untoward incidents and ensuring a fair and respectful ticket checking process for all passengers, the DRM informed.

In addition, in the event of any complaints or discrepancies, the footage captured by the cameras will provide evidence, facilitating swift and effective resolution, said senior divisional commercial manager K Saandeep.