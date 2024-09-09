Rain disrupts normal life in Alluri dist

Rajamahendravaram: Heavy rainfall, caused by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, severely impacted Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday. Streams were overflowing, causing significant flooding. In the Chintapalli mandal’s Chadalawada Panchayat, two habitations were affected by the floods, and Yerragunta village was submerged. Residents from two houses were relocated to safer areas.

The Chamagadda main road bridge in GK Veedi mandal collapsed, cutting off 30 villages from the rest of the world. Due to heavy rains, a holiday was declared to all educational institutions on Monday. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar instructed the authorities to remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.

ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek and Sub-Collector Souryaman Patel are monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas. Sub-Collector Patel visited the Cheediputtu area in the Hukumpeta mandal to assess the situation and instructed officials to halt traffic over the streams and canals.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the district was 74.2 mm in Y Ramavaram mandal. Continuous heavy rains since morning paralyzed normal life and many fields were submerged. Heavy vehicles were not allowed on ghat roads. In Rajavommangi mandal, an RTC bus lost control due to the rains and overturned. There were about 40 passengers on board at the time, and 11 of them were injured, with five sustaining serious injuries. After initial treatment locally, the five severely injured were shifted to a hospital for further care.