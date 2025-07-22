Rain havoc: GMC opens control room

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that measures are being taken to prevent any inconvenience to the public due to rains within the Guntur Municipal Corporation limits. He informed that a 24x7 control room has been set up at GMC, with a phone No 0863-2345103 for citizens to report any rain-related issues.

He visited Srinagar, PS Nagar, and Bongarala Beedu on Monday and issued appropriate instructions to the concerned officials to ensure that people do not face any hardships due to rain-related problems. Speaking on the occasion, he said that despite the continuous rains over the last three days, water should not stagnate anywhere in the city. He directed the engineering officials to be prepared with adequate pumps to bail out water in low-lying areas. He also instructed for arranging generators to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, and to collect water samples to check chlorine and alum levels for safety.

He further ordered sanitation officials to assign workers for the timely removal of waste from drains and instructed removal of encroachments over drains. Notices are to be issued to residents living in old and dilapidated buildings.