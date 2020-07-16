Rain throws life out of gear in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna district due to rain and drizzle continued since Tuesday night. All 50 mandals in the district witnessed rain during the last 24 hours.



In Vijayawada residents in the low-lying areas faced hardships due to stagnation of water on the roads. The drizzle continued from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon. Most of the traders in the city left without business. Petty traders, road side hawkers, fruit and vegetable hawkers have lost their livelihood as they stayed at home due to continuous drizzle.

Residents in low lying areas like Wynchpet, K L Rao Nagar, Kothapet, Urmila Nagar, Bhavanipuram and other areas faced hardships due to stagnation of water. Residents in areas like Suryarao Pet, Governorpet and other areas suffered due to overflowing of drains. Trees were uprooted in some parts of the city. Residents of Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, New RR Pet areas are facing hardships as the Kutcha roads were fully damaged. Many residents are falling on the roads due to slipping of vehicles on the BT roads. Due to UGD works, roads were dug and slow progress of works causing hardships to thousands of residents.

Upland areas like Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet experienced low to moderate rainfall. The district registered 16.78 cms rainfall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning and 11.97 CM rainfall from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. G Konduru, Kalidindi, Penuganchiprolu have recorded more than 100 mm rainfall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Traffic was disputed in some villages in Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and other areas on Wednesday morning. But the officials have restored the traffic by draining out the rain water. With the active monsoon and depression in Bay of Bengal, most districts in Andhra Pradesh are getting rains for the past few days.