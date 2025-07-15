Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from July 17

Meteorological experts have forecasted an increase in rainfall across the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh, starting from 17th of this month. Significant and widespread rain is anticipated for three days beginning on the 18th. Following two weeks of active monsoon conditions in central and northern India, forecasters predict a strengthening of the monsoon in the southern states within the next few days.

In Telangana, light rain is expected over the same three-day period due to the influence of a surface trough developing in the Bay of Bengal. Gusty winds may accompany the rain, with speeds reaching 30-40 km per hour, and there is a risk of thunder and lightning in various areas. Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant as conditions may vary.

The Meteorological Department also indicated that the strengthening monsoon could lead to the development of successive low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal.