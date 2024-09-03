Rains bring much needed relief to farmers

Srikakulam: The long dry spell came to an end in the district with the cyclonic storm causing incessant rains for the last few days and providing much needed relief to the farmers.



Out of the total 30 mandals, 12 received excess rainfall under the influence of the storm.

Total 14 mandals received normal rainfall and only four received deficit rainfall till Monday. According to the statistics provided by the planning department of the district, L N Peta, Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Srikakulam, Sarubujjili, Laveru, Etcherla, Ranastalam and Amadalavalasa mandals received excess rainfall for the period from June 1 to September 2.

Burja, G Sigadam, Narasannapeta and Vajrapukotturu mandals received deficit rainfall. Remaining 14 mandals received normal rainfall across the district. The current cyclonic rains are providing big relief to the farmers in the district.

The current rains came to the rescue of farmers growing paddy and other crops.