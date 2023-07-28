Rains disrupt coastal life

Vijayawada: While north coastal districts and agency areas of the erstwhile Godavari districts received heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours disrupting normal life, the officials have issued the second flood alert at Dowleswaram on Thursday evening.

The Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway was flooded at Keesara toll plaza leading to traffic problems. The police barricaded one side of the road and cleared the traffic jam on the other. Only one road was being used for up and down traffic. To avoid further problems, the traffic from Vijayawada to Hyderabad was diverted from Kanaka Durga Varadhi.

On the other hand, a huge landslide took place at Indrakeeladri and big boulders fell on the road. Fortunately, there were no causalities. Police closed the road temporarily and cleared the boulders. Local people said despite several representations, the authorities had not created any protection system to prevent the boulders from falling on the road.

In the north coastal areas, Tamada village, Timmapuramm Mettakkivalasa village, Kolluvasala and Amadalavalsa of Srikakulam, Govindapuram village and Appannapalem of Vizianagaram received about 14 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours. However, no major untoward incident was reported. Low-lying areas in Eluru district and parts of ASR district got submerged due to flood waters from river Godavari.

The officials are monitoring the situation and evacuating the affected people to safer areas. By Thursday evening, the rainfall subsided in many parts of the state giving huge relief to the people from drizzle and showers. Water level in Godavari is expected to reduce by Friday.