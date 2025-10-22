Rains Drench Tirupati: Kapilatheertham Waterfall Thrills Devotees

Recent rains, influenced by a low-pressure system, have transformed the Seshachalam forest area into a breathtaking spectacle, particularly the Kapilatheertham waterfall at the foot of Alipiri Srivari.

The lush greenery blankets the seven hills, enhancing the serene beauty of the site as the waterfall cascades joyously from a significant height.

With the waterfall flowing vigorously, authorities have restricted devotees from bathing in the Pushkarani, ensuring safety amidst the heightened water levels.

The combination of nature's splendour and spiritual ambiance provides a unique experience for the numerous visitors flocking to the area during this rainy season.