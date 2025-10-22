Live
- Big series for their future in white-ball cricket: Monty Panesar on Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth
- Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast 22–28 October 2025 – Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts
- CM Revanth Reddy reviews Osmania General Hospital development
- MP: Four-month-old boy dies due to malnutrition in Satna, probe underway
- Delhi HC records settlement between Mars, Cadbury over ‘Celebrations’ trademark dispute
- Pakistan Out of Women’s World Cup 2025 – South Africa Wins
- Bhai Dooj 2025: A Heartfelt Celebration After Diwali’s Glow
- Apple’s 18-Inch Foldable iPad Faces Delay: Here’s Why You May Wait Longer
- Muslim Representation In Bihar Assembly Remains Below Population Share Through Lalu-Nitish Era
- NDA enters elections without vision, only to abuse me and my party: Tejashwi Yadav
Rains Drench Tirupati: Kapilatheertham Waterfall Thrills Devotees
Highlights
Recent rains, influenced by a low-pressure system, have transformed the Seshachalam forest area into a breathtaking spectacle, particularly the...
Recent rains, influenced by a low-pressure system, have transformed the Seshachalam forest area into a breathtaking spectacle, particularly the Kapilatheertham waterfall at the foot of Alipiri Srivari.
The lush greenery blankets the seven hills, enhancing the serene beauty of the site as the waterfall cascades joyously from a significant height.
With the waterfall flowing vigorously, authorities have restricted devotees from bathing in the Pushkarani, ensuring safety amidst the heightened water levels.
The combination of nature's splendour and spiritual ambiance provides a unique experience for the numerous visitors flocking to the area during this rainy season.
Next Story