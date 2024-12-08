Rains Likely in Andhra Pradesh Amid Low Pressure System

The state of Andhra Pradesh is bracing for continued rainfall as a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal influences weather conditions across the region. This system, originating from a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent equatorial Indian Ocean, was established on Saturday and is expected to strengthen by the end of today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecasts that the low pressure area will advance in a west-northwest direction, ultimately heading towards the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka by December 11. Residents of Tamil Nadu can expect significant rainfall on December 11 and 12 as a result of this weather system.

Today, light showers are anticipated in several districts across Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna.

In neighboring Telangana, the Meteorological Center has warned of heavy rains expected to affect the state on Sunday, also due to the low pressure system. Early morning showers have already been reported in several districts, including Hyderabad, Siddipet, Medak, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar.

The unseasonable downpours have posed significant challenges for farmers in both states, with paddy and chilli crops facing substantial impact. Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation as weather patterns develop. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for heavy precipitation in the coming days.