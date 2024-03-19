Rains to lash North Coastal Andhra tomorrow amid surface trough

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a statement predicting heavy rains on Wednesday along the north coast of Andhra Pradesh. According to the director, a surface trough stretching from south Tamil Nadu through interior Karnataka to western Vidarbha and neighboring areas, as well as another trough from Jharkhand through Odisha to the north coast of the state, will bring about moderate rains with thundershowers.

Residents of Alluri Sitaramaraj, Dr.BR.Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts can expect heavy rains on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, NTR, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Tirupati districts will experience light to moderate rains with thundershowers.

It is advised that residents in these areas take necessary precautions and stay alert for any potential flash floods or disruptions due to the heavy rainfall expected. The authorities are also monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected regions.