Rainwater inundates several areas

Guntur: Heavy rain accompanied by gales on Thursday midnight inundated several low-lying areas in Guntur city. AT Agraharam, RK Puram, roads at Chuttugunta Centre here were flooded. Road Under Bridge at AT Agraharam, Swarnabharati Nagar, Nallacheruvu filled with water. As a result, the pedestrians and two wheelers faced a lot of problems. Trees were uprooted at AT Agraham, 7th lane, 4th lane, Krishnapuram and caused problems to the pedestrians and vehicle riders.

Due to power failure, several areas plunged into darkness. The GMC commissioner visited the RUB at AT Agraharam along with the GMC engineering officials and directed to flush out the flood water to restore the traffic.

GMC set up a call centre No 0863-2345103 to extend helping hand to the people residing at rain affected areas. GMC workers removed the trees that fell on the roads and restored the traffic. Red chilli stocks in the agriculture fields soaked in Palnadu district.