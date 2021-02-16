Raising Day of 'Corps of Signals' celebrated in Ongole

Ongole: The Prakasam district Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association celebrated the 111th Raising Day of the Corps of Signals in Ongole on Monday. Colonel Ganjam Srinivasacharyulu and AP Ex-Servicemen JAC chairman Neppalli Nageswara Rao, association president ChunduruSrirama Murthy participated in the programme as the guests and explained about the role and importance of the Corps of Signals in the Indian army. The members felicitated them with shawls and mementoes.

Canteen manager G Venkatarao, Pasam Venkateswarlu, Alapati Venkateswarlu, MandaliVenkateswarlu and other ex-servicemen from the Corps of Signals also participated in the programme.