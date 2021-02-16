X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Raising Day of 'Corps of Signals' celebrated in Ongole

Ex-Servicemen celebrating the 111th Raising Day of Corps of Signals in Ongole on Monday
x

Ex-Servicemen celebrating the 111th Raising Day of Corps of Signals in Ongole on Monday

Highlights

Ongole: The Prakasam district Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association celebrated the 111th Raising Day of the Corps of Signals in Ongole on Monday. Colonel G...

Ongole: The Prakasam district Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association celebrated the 111th Raising Day of the Corps of Signals in Ongole on Monday. Colonel Ganjam Srinivasacharyulu and AP Ex-Servicemen JAC chairman Neppalli Nageswara Rao, association president ChunduruSrirama Murthy participated in the programme as the guests and explained about the role and importance of the Corps of Signals in the Indian army. The members felicitated them with shawls and mementoes.

Canteen manager G Venkatarao, Pasam Venkateswarlu, Alapati Venkateswarlu, MandaliVenkateswarlu and other ex-servicemen from the Corps of Signals also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X