Raja Kishore new Director of Tirupati Airport

Tirupati : M Raja Kishore took charge as Tirupati Airport Director (APD) on Thursday from in-charge director Basavaraju. Raja Kishore has been working at Delhi airport and now transferred to Tirupati. The post was lying vacant since the previous director S Suresh was transferred to Calicut airport as GM and APD.

Raja Kishore earlier worked as APD in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. He also worked in Chennai Airport for nine years and looked after the Indian automation system for Air Traffic Control. Also, he worked as DGM at Hyderabad airport during the transition of airport operations from Begumpet to Shamshabad.