Rajagopuram re-consecration ceremony concludes

S Kothur (Nandyal district): There-consecration ceremony (Punaha Kalasha Pratishtha) of the Rajagopuram at the historic Sri Valli Sametha Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Temple in S Kothur concluded on a grand note on Wednesday. The three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam festivities were held under the supervision of temple Executive Officer Ramakrishna and witnessed large participation from devotees across the region.

As part of the celebrations, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and her husband Gowru Venkata Reddy took part in the religious proceedings. They also inaugurated the newly constructed temple prakaram (compound wall) and Gali Gopuram (open-air tower), developed at a cost of Rs 2 cr, marking a significant step in the temple’s infrastructure development.

Wednesday’s rituals began at 7.00 AM with Ganapati Puja and Punyahavachanam. At 9.04 AM, the Rajagopuram Kalasha Sthapana and Pratishtha rituals were performed, followed by the Ashtottara Kalasha Maha Kumbhabhishekam, Maha Poornahuti, Prana Pratishtha, Kumbha Drishti, Go Drishti, and Shanti Kalyana Mahotsavam. The program concluded with the chanting of blessings by scholars, Maha Mangala Harathi, and the distribution of prasadam to devotees.

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises to witness the sacred events and receive divine blessings. The entire Maha Kumbhabhishekam was conducted in accordance with Shaiva Agama traditions by renowned Agama scholar Brahmashri Shatadiga Pratishthacharya Agamika Pulletikurthi Bhogeshwara Sharma of Kalla Mandal, West Godavari District. He was accompanied by his disciple groups and fellow Agamika scholar Pulletikurthi Ganapati Sharma.