Rajahmundry: ISTS students bag Best Project Award in CSI

Telangana Principal Secretary, Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan presenting the award to the students at CSI Hyderabad Chapter Excellence Awards-2023 ceremony at T-Hub in Hyderabad on Monday
Rajahmundry: A team of students from the International School of Technology and Sciences for Women, Rajahamundry, East Godavari district, won the Best Project award from Computer Society of India (CSI). The project, ‘Speech Generation through AI for speech-impaired’ was recognised for its innovative approach and practical application.

Telangana Principal Secretary, Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan had presented the award at CSI Hyderabad Chapter Excellence Awards-2023 ceremony held on Monday at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

Four B Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) III Year students – P Deekshitha, K Chandana, A Divya Sree and G Satya Prasanna – taken up the project. Jayesh Ranjan extended his support and promised to provide space in T-Hub, Hyderabad for further development of the project. Codetantra, Hyderabad based Software Company extended its support to ISTS students in the form of technical knowhow and finance.

Chairman K Upender Reddy, Principal Dr Rajasree Rao, Administrative Officer MA Iqbal, HODs and staff members congratulated the team for winning the Best Project award.

