Rajahmundry: Red Cross Day celebrated
Rajahmundry: Government Autonomous College celebrated World Red Cross Day on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, Additional SP Subbaraju lauded the students who actively participate in service initiatives. He further elaborated on the crucial skills needed to effectively navigate critical situations, emphasising preparedness and resilience.
Principal Dr Ramachandra RK stressed the profound significance of cultivating a service-oriented mindset. He eloquently spoke about how such an outlook nurtures and enriches an individual’s sense of humanity, fostering empathy and compassion. Dr J Suresh, a member of the Red Cross Committee explained the commendable efforts undertaken by the organisation.
He shed light on their vital contributions to society through blood donation drives, their unwavering support for individuals during emergency situations.
Principal Dr Ramachandra RK extended his appreciation to the Red Cross Coordinator G Raviteja for his meticulous organisational efforts.
In a gesture of encouragement and recognition, the principal presented Red Cross volunteers with T-shirts, symbolising their commitment to the noble cause.