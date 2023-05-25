Rajahmundry wears colourful look ahead of Mahanadu

Rajamahendravaram: With the city hosting TDP’s Mahanadu scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28, roads and intersections got a new facelift with yellowish TDP flags. Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will reach Rajahmundry on Friday and stays here till May 28. On May 26, the Politburo meeting will be held and the resolutions to be introduced in the Mahanadu will be approved.

The House of Representatives will be held on May 27 and the public meeting (NTR Shata Jayanti Sabha) will be held on May 28, which is planned to be organised with a huge gathering.

The public meeting venue is being prepared with huge welcome gates. Sheds were constructed with waterproof tents to avoid disturbance even if rains. Dining halls, cooking sheds and parking slots have also been taken up by including the facilities. Shelters were also constructed for the representatives and party leaders to rest.

Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that the open meeting will be held on the 55-acre premises and the representative meeting on 9-acre premises. About 120 acres have been allocated for parking.

Circular cut-outs have been installed at many locations on the national highway between Morampudi and Vemagiri. Several welcome gates were set up. Kotipalli bus stand, Morampudi Junction, Vemagiri, Tadithota, Tilak Road, Kambala Chervu, Devi Chowk, Godavari Bund and Bommuru areas were decorated attractively with Mahanadu cut-outs, flags and signboards.

Telugu Mahila members are visiting door to door and inviting women to attend Mahanadu.