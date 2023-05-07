Rajamahendravaram: Acquire knowledge on customs & traditions, students told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : Culture is the way of life followed by disciplined people, said Dr P V B Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, SKVT Government Degree College.

He was the chief guest at ‘Parampara,’ a conference on Indian culture, traditions, and customs in a series of programmes held at GIET School of Pharmacy College on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeeva Rao said that customs, way of life, moral values, traditions, beliefs, and language, all these are integral parts of culture.

He said that every person learns customs and traditions from his mother and family. He described India as a land of people who follow diverse traditions, and that is the real strength of this country.

NSS project officer Sheikh Meera acted as the event coordinator. College Principal Dr MD Dhana Raj, who presided over the meeting, said that all the students should have a good understanding of customs and cultural traditions.

He pointed out that though several cultures in the world have transformed and merged over time, Indian culture alone remained intact for thousands of years.

Vice-Principal Dr S Ramachandra said that it was a matter of pride that Telugu, one of the oldest languages of India, has emerged as the third most spoken language in the world.

Telugu songs, poems, speech and dress competitions were organised as part of the Parampara programme. R Bala Venkat, A.Devi Sailaja and Jewel Mary Saju acted as judges.