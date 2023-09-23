Rajamahendravaram: ACUB general body meeting tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Girajala Ramakrishna Tulasi, the chairperson of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) Governing Body, said that the 104th Mahajana Sabha (general body meeting) of ACUB will be held at SKVT Government Degree College here on Sunday (September 24).

Addressing a press conference at the bank’s head office on Friday, she said that all A-class members of the bank must attend the general body meeting on Sunday at 3 pm. She said that this bank was established by Saripella Visveswara Prasad in 1918 and has grown day by day to a high level with 16 branches and doing a business of Rs 1094.55 crore as on March 31 this year. The financial condition of the bank is strong. Tulasi informed that there were deposits of Rs 702 crore, while loans and advances were Rs.391.58 crore. Gross NPA was 9.72 percent while net NPA was 0.41 percent. There are 95081 members in this bank.

CEO Swarajya Lakshmi, Directors M Nuka Ratnam, Yarra Prasad, P Ramesh, P Suresh, M Suresh, R Ganesh, G Chinababu, V Suresh, V Venkateswara Rao were present on the occasion.