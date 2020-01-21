Rajamahendravaram: Advocates JAC meet at Peddapuram tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Advocates' JAC convener M Subbarao has called upon advocates to attend court on January 22, sporting red badges with a demand to establish Judicial Commission and Tribunal in East Godavari district.



He demanded that the government as part of the decentralisation of development, should work towards the development of the East Godavari district. Advocates JAC will meet in Peddapuram on January 23, he said. Advocates JAC president, secretary and others will participate in the programme.