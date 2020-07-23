Rajamahendravaram: AKNU to hold webinar on online education

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that a two-day webinar on online education will be held on August 3rd and 4th in the campus. Releasing a brochure on the webinar in the campus on Thursday, he said online webinar on online education will benefit a lot to the students. All the affiliated colleges of the

university should participate in the programme. University College of Engineering will conduct the programme. Further information can be had from the web master Prof M Srinivasa Rao over mobile number 94904 46697. Registrar Prof B Ganga Rao, professors V Persis, Kamala Kumari and others were present.