Rajamahendravaram: All set for grand & glittering Independence Day celebrations

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District in-charge Minister BC, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Monday.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha and SP Aishwarya Rastogi inspected the arrangements at Arts College on Sunday evening. The Collector said that the staff were given instructions about the arrangements from time to time through video and phone conferences from the Collectorate. She said the programme will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and arrangements have been made so that 3,000 people can watch the programme.

Security arrangements, traffic diversion and parking restrictions were undertaken under the supervision of District SP Aishwarya Rastogi.

DSP (Kovvuru) B Srinath will be the Parade Commander, RSIs K Lakshmanaswamy and V Sivaram Babu will act as parade in-charges.

Awards will be presented to the best officers and employees. On the Independence Day, the progress of the district will be showcased through 12 tableaus designed by various departments. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Marketing, DWMA & Panchayat Raj, Housing - TIDCO, DRDA - MEPMA, RMC, ICDS, Education (Nadu-Nedu), Health, Revenue, RWS, Welfare and Fire departments participate in demonstration.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the District collectorate, Collector's camp office, government offices, main junctions and prominent places were lit up with electric lamps. Cultural performances were also organised as part of thencelebrations.