Rajamahendravaram: AP Transco opens control room

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL)-Transco superintending engineer Ch Satyanarayana Reddy has said that a round-the-clock control room was arranged in the circle office to monitor uninterrupted power supply and also to clarify doubts to the customers about the online payments of electricity bills in the wake of Coronavirus. The executive engineers will be available in the control room.



The phone numbers of executive engineer (technical) -94408 12584, executive engineer (construction) 94408 12592 and senior accounts officer 94408 12593.

The SE said the customers can pay their electricity bills through APEPDCL App, Paytm, UPI Bhim App, net banking, Airtel Money, Google Pay, Phone Pay, ICICI Easy Pay and Bharat Bill Pay, he added.

He appealed to the people to avail this facility and pay their bills online and get clarifications if necessary from senior accounts officers.