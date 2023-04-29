Rajamahendravaram: Applications invited for supply of subsidised drip equipment

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Applications were invited for subsidised drip equipment for horticultural farmers across East Godavari district. Informing this here on Friday, District Micro Irrigation Officer S Ram Mohan said that through the Andhra Pradesh micro-irrigation scheme, the State government will provide drip equipment on a subsidised basis for the year 2023-24 with a target of 3,000 hectares of crops in East Godavari district. As many as 11 micro-irrigation companies have been selected for the supply of these devices. Farmers should complete the registration process along with appropriate certificates at the nearest Rythu Bharosa Kendram for drip devices. For complete details, interested farmers should contact either the horticulture department officers of the respective mandals or the representatives of the micro irrigation company.

It is suggested that farmers of Nallajarla mandal should contact 7995086870; farmers of Devarapalli, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram mandals 7995086871; farmers of Kovvur, Chagallu, Thallapudi, Undrarajavaram and Peravali mandals 7995086861; and farmers of Anaparthi, Rangampet, Bikavolu and Rajanagaram should contact number 7995086841.